Emirates Airline extends flight suspension from this country

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that the flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until October 31st. The air carrier said that all passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted to travel in its flights to Dubai.

The air carrier updated that the travel to and from Nigeria remains suspended as there is no testing facility available at the airport in Lagos. Passenger services between the UAE and Nigeria have been subject to restrictions since March.