Goa MLA Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar with other party members join TMC

Panaji: Goa MLA Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar, along with supporters and elected members of panchayat, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. Gaonkar, an independent MLA from Sanguem Assembly constituency, joined the party in the presence of party leader Derek O’Brien and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro at Panaji.

‘I am supporting Didi Mamata Banerjee and her leadership. Goa needs a change and I strongly believe that it can be achieved through All India Trinamool Congress’, Gaonkar said as he took to his twitter handle. He added that he would work with TMC to take Goa to newer heights, with the help of Trinamool.

Thanks @abhishekaitc ji.. Let us work together to take Goa on newer heights. https://t.co/5UBeydWm7k — Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar (@prasadgaonkr13) October 13, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Gaonkar in TMC while adding that country’s youth will not stay muted in the battle against fascism. ‘I am proud to see young leaders stand so firmly in this fight against the oppressive BJP-regime. Thank you for your support Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar ji and I welcome Sandesh Gaonkar ji to All India Trinamool Congress. They speak for India’s youth who WILL NOT stay muted in this battle against fascism’, she tweeted. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also welcomed Gaonkar to the party.