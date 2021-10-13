International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2021: Significance, theme and more

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was established in 1989 by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness about disaster risk and disaster reduction worldwide. It is celebrated on the 13th of October every year. It aims to raise awareness around the globe about how people can contribute to disaster prevention measures. The day is observed according to UN guidelines, which follow the Sendai Seven Campaign framework. Moreover, 2021 aims to substantially increase international cooperation to provide developing countries with adequate and sustainable support to complement their national efforts to implement the present framework by 2030.

Considering that disaster risk is a combination of hazard, exposure and vulnerability, joining forces at the global level is crucial. Millions of people are displaced every year as a result of of sudden-onset disasters with the unavailability of basic necessities around the world during such calamities. A day dedicated to reducing disaster risk through various countries contributing to it is called ‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’. Developing countries need international support for disaster risk reduction in order to eradicate poverty and hunger and reduce economic losses.

Each country needs to be strengthened at the community level, and the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction helps create awareness at a global level. The most important element of disaster reduction is cautious measures. By spreading the messages from the Disaster Reduction Network, acknowledging and promoting disaster reduction efforts and by recognizing that each of us have the ability to prevent catastrophes, we can add more meaning to International Day for Disaster Reduction.