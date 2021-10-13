Kerala cabinet announces allowance of Rs.5000 per month for BPL families of Covid deceased

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has granted a financial assistance of Rs 5000 per month for three years, for the dependent families of Covid-19 fatalities, in addition to the existing financial assistance. The decision was taken on Wednesday in the cabinet meeting, which added that the benifits will be applicable only for families Below Poverty Line (BPL).

‘The dependent BPL family of the deceased who died of COVID-19 will get the financial assistance. The availability of Social Welfare, Welfare Fund or other pensions to the dependents will not make them ineligible. The benefit will be given for the families that are settled in the state even if the person dies inside or outside the state or outside the country’, an official statement from the Kerala Chief Minister’s office regarding cabinet decisions read.

Beneficiaries are asked to submit the application in a simple forum on one page. The relief will be given as direct benefit transfer of Rs.5000 per month for three years from the month of first relief. The meeting decided to bear the required amount from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund till the budget allocates it.

Also read: Triple Talaq through WhatsApp: Case charged against husband and mother in law

‘The concerned District Collector and Revenue authorities will be tasked with taking necessary steps for this. The benefit should be paid within a maximum of 30 working days. The Village Officer should ensure that there are no government employees or income taxpayers in the dependent family. Applicants should not be called to the office to decide on the allotment’, the statement added.