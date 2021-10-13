Navratri 2021 Day 7 – Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

We remain blessed in these days of prayer and penance when we realize that our humble efforts in making this Navarathri have been fruitful and also memorable.

On Navratri’s 7th Day (Maha Saptami), Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped along with Goddess Saraswati. Shardiya Navratri Day 7 falls on Tuesday, 13 October in 2021. Utsava Puja is also performed on this day. Navagraha Puja is also performed on Navratri day 7. Maa Kalaratri is known for destroying ignorance and removing darkness from the universe and is the most ferocious avatar of NavaDurga.

Date: Sunday, 13 October

Sunday, 13 October Tithi: Ashwin Sukla Paksha Saptami

Ashwin Sukla Paksha Saptami Goddess: Goddess Maa Kalaratri

Goddess Maa Kalaratri Puja: Kalaratri Puja

Kalaratri Puja Mantra: ‘Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah’

‘Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah’ Flower: Krishna Kamal

Krishna Kamal Navratri Color: Grey

The seventh day (Maha Saptami) is the major ritual day for the goddess of power. According to mythology, the Goddess defeated Mahisasura after nine days of fighting. On Saptami, the Goddess commenced the war against the buffalo demon and killed him on Dussehra, the 10th day of the month.

Dasta Shumbha-Nishumbha and Raktabeej made a stroke in all three states, according to legend. Concerned about this, all the goddesses went to Shiva Ji. God Shiva asked Parvati to kill and protect the demons. Goddess Parvati, influenced by Lord Shiva, took the form of Durga and slew Shumbha and Nisumbha. However, once Durga killed the bloodbath, her blood released millions of raktabeej. When Durga killed the raktabeej after this, Kalaratri filled his face with blood and slaughtered his blood base after cutting his throat.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Bathing Navapatrika: This day, tithi, and timing are considered to be auspicious for worshiping the nine planets. The nine planets, banana, pomegranate, turmeric, ashoke, bel, arum plant, colocasia, and paddy, are tied together and taken to the Ganges at pre-dawn for bathing. The puja starts after that. You must be wondering why the nine plants? Devi Durga created the Ashtanayika, the eight war partners, during the war. ‘NavaDurga’ refers to these eight goddesses and Devi herself. Devi used her forms to fight the demon.

Goddess Saraswati’s rituals: In certain southern parts of India, primarily in Kerala, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Saraswati on the seventh day of Maha Saptami. Book and musical instruments are placed before her, and she prays for knowledge and insight.

Maha Snan: A ritual such as this will fill your heart with satisfaction. Goddess Durga is reflected in a mirror. The ritualistic bath known as Maha snan is given to this mirror.

Prana Pratishta: This is one of the major rituals celebrated on Saptami. There is a pot with holy water, five mango leaves, and a coconut in front of the deity. The Goddess is invoked through divine chants and hymns.

Shri Kaalaratri Davi Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Kaala Ratri Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Kalratryayi Namah

Ekveni Japakarnpoora Nagna Kharaasthita |

Lamboshthi Karnika karni Tailaabhyaktshariirini ||

Vaam Paadollasallohlata Kantakbhushanaa |

Bardhan Moordham Dhwajaa Krishnaa Kalratrirbhayankari ||

Navratri 2021 Day 7 Bhog:

Worship Maa Kalaratri and offer jaggery or ladoos made from jaggery as bhog

Wheat Ladoo With Jaggery

Ingredients

1-1/2 cup Whole Wheat Flour

200 grams Jaggery

120 Ml Water

1 tablespoon Ghee

1 teaspoon Cardamom Powder (Elaichi)

How to make Wheat Ladoo