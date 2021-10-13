Navratri 2021- Shubh Muhurat Of Durga Ashtami: When & How To Fast On October 13 or 14

India celebrates Durgashtami as one of the major Navratri festivals. On Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, it is the celebration of goddess Durga, the destroyer of evil, it is the celebration of strength and virtue. Devotees worship the Mahagauri form of Durga Maa on Ashtami. There are many ways to celebrate this special day according to the region you are in. Kanya Pujan is done on Ashtami and Navmi. Know when Ashtami vrat can be observed.

It is considered auspicious to worship Mahagauri, the avatar of Goddess Durga. Among the Navadurgas, she is the eighth manifestation of the goddess Durga. Astra Puja is a ritual in which recitation of mantras is performed while worshipping the ten-armed goddess Durga riding a lion.

Ashtami Tithi And Shubh Muhurat

Tithi begins at 09.47 pm on October 12th of 2021 and ends at 08.07 pm on October 13, 2021. On October 13, devotees can observe the fast during Udaya Tithi.

Bhog and Ashtami: Significance

There is confusion about the dates of Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami, and Dussehra this time around. Hindi Panchang dates differ from English calendar dates in that they do not follow a 24-hour pattern. The dates can be shorter or longer than 24 hours. Often, these this fall on the same day, resulting in two fasts or festivals happening on the same day.

Maha Ashtami: Significance

India celebrates Durga Puja with great fervor. The Bengalis consider it to be one of the biggest festivals in their community. People worship the incarnation of Chamunda, Goddess Shakti, on Maha Ashtami. Normally, Maha Ashtami Puja begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which is very similar to Maha Saptami Puja except for Prana Pratishtha.

Nine small pots are installed on Maha Ashtami and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. During Maha Ashtami Puja, Goddess Durga is worshipped in all nine forms. Prior to breaking the fast on Ashtami, nine girls under the age of ten are worshipped and fed sumptuously. They are also given new clothes. Young girls are worshipped during Durga Puja as Kumari Puja. Several regions do Kumari Puja throughout Durga Navratri. Drikpanchang recommends Maha Ashtami for Kumari Puja, as it falls on a single day during Durga Puja.

Read more: Navratri 2021 Day 7 – Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

Bhog

Coconut is offered as a bhog to the deity on this day. As prasad, you can also make coconut ladoo or barfi. Aside from this, the traditional fare of poori, chana, and halwa is served on this day. Instead of distributing Prashad or calling Kanya (girls) for puja, it is better to help the needy, especially in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.