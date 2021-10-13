Phillipines announces new entry rules

Manila: New entry rules for vaccinated passengers announced in the Philippines. All vaccinated passengers coming from the ‘Green List’ countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They must submit a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours before their flight. The new rule will come in to effect from October 14.

Fully vaccinated Filipinos who won’t be able to present a test result may opt to get screened upon arrival and undergo facility-based quarantine until they get a negative result.

Also Read: Kerala cabinet announces allowance of Rs.5000 per month for BPL families of Covid deceased

Countries included in the Green List: American Samoa, Burkina Faso; Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad ,China (mainland), Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Hungary, Madagascar, Mali, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Niue, North Korea, Saint Helena, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Yemen.