Triple Talaq through WhatsApp: Case charged against husband and mother in law

Pune: A case was registered by a 28-year-old woman from Pune, against her husband for allegedly giving her ‘triple talaq’ (divorce) by sending her a message on WhatsApp. Police also registered a case against the husband’s mother under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which prohibits the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said that the accused allegedly sent his wife a message on WhatsApp uttering ‘talaq’ three times, on March 10 this year. The woman approached the police officials on Monday, and registered a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law.

Also read: Muslim students teased for wearing skull cap; 2 students critically injured in clash

‘The woman was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law, who were asking her to bring items like iron, air cooler, and money to buy a flat from her parents. Subsequently, the woman and her daughter were sent to her parents house earlier this year, said a police officer from Samarth police station, where the case was registered.