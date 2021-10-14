Actress Rani Mukerji looks ravishing in her yellow saree at Durga Puja

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji isn’t seen very frequently, therefore whenever she goes out of her house, paparazzi leave no stone unturned in their attempt to capture her in their lenses. We all know that Durga Puja is one of the most significant festivals for the actress and she celebrates it with her sister Kajol every year with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm. Rani was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal this year in a gorgeous yellow saree.

Mukerji looked stunning in a bright yellow saree with a crimson and gold border. A red blouse completed her outfit. Stunning red bangles, a heavy neckpiece in long chains, a red bindi and sindoor accented her gorgeous appearance. The actress posed for the paparazzi as she sat on the stage in front of the idol of goddess Durga.

Earlier, photos from the shoot of her forthcoming film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ went popular on social media. The actress, together with the rest of the cast and crew, celebrated the wrap of the film’s international shooting. The shoot took place in portions of Estonia, and fans were delighted to see some of the behind-the-scenes images that were shared on social media. The film, which is based on a true story, was revealed on Rani’s birthday this year. Ashima Chhiber directs the film, which is produced by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.