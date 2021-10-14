Ampere Electric launched its Magnus EX

Mumbai: Ampere Electric launched its new electric scooter – Magnus EX. The company claims a city driving speed of up to 53 kmph for the new scooter. The 1200-watts motor delivers acceleration of 0-40 kms in 10 secs. It also gives a driving range of 121 Kms per charge range.

The scooter is offered in two riding modes super saver eco mode and power mode. Some of the key features of the new scooter include LED headlight, large legroom space of 450 mm, Key less entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm, easy to remove battery- recharge and ride again, wide seat for superior driving comfort. The new electric scooter comes in three colour options Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey.

The new Magnus EX e-scooter comes with a detachable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery. This detachable battery setup is useful in easy charging via any 5-amp socket at home, office, coffee shop, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point. The scooter is priced at Rs 68,999.