Aryan Khan’s bail order reserved till October 20

The judgement on Aryan Khan’s bail application in connection with the seizure of illegal narcotics on board a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai has been postponed until October 20. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court at the hearing on Wednesday that Aryan Khan was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking, as well as its procurement and use.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Amit Desai, emphasised that no narcotics were found on him when authorities in disguise stormed a rave party on the ship. He maintained that he was not even on the ship when the raids began and further stated that Aryan Khan ‘had no cash’ on the ship and so could not have purchased drugs. The NCB dismissed the claim, claiming that Arbaaz Merchant was Aryan Khan’s narcotics supplier.

Aryan Khan filed a bail petition in the special NDPS court after a Mumbai magistrate denied the bail plea and remanded them to judicial custody.