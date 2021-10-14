Bailed out on emergency medical terms; After Garbha and basketball, Pargya Singh found playing kabaddi in viral video

Bhopal: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is currently out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, has again caught media attention, after a video of her playing kabaddi went viral on social media. The BJP leader who is often seen in a wheelchair in public, did not appear to be suffering from any major ailments, as she has formerly claimed. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, has skipped hearings in the blast case citing serious injuries because of alleged custodial torture.

In the 10-second-long video, Thakur is seen playing with a group of women at a ground in Bhopal, her constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The MP was visiting a Kali temple in Bhopal in the area, when the women players invited her to join in. This comes just days after another video was posted on Twitter showing Pragya Thakur performing Garba, and playing basketball, as a part of of Navratri celebrations.

Pragya Thakur is one among the seven accused, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case where six people were murdered and more than 100 were injured. Pragya Thakur was arrested after it was found that a motorcycle used in the blast was registered in her name. She was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and murder and stimulating enmity between communities. She was granted bail after the special NIA court dropped charges of being a member of a terrorist organisation in 2017, as well as those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). She was being charged under UAPA act.