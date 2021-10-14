Bow and arrow attack in Norway: at least five deaths.

On Thursday, Police said that a 37-year-old Danish man was suspected of killing five people and wound several others in a rare incident of massive killing in Kongsberg, a town in Norway.

The Kongsberg area, which has a population of 28,000 people, is only 68 kilometres from Oslo, the capital of Norway. The people who were injured in the incident include two off-duty police officer.

The police stated that they have decided to corroborate the information because various stories were circulating on social networks regarding the perpetrator of the crime, some implicating people who have no link with these terrible activities.

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg commented that she realised that many people were worried, but it was vital to emphasise that the police were in charge.

Such violent incidents are uncommon in Norway. This is the highest death toll in a single strike in Norway, since 2011, after the incident where a far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, murdered 77 people at a youth camp. Most of the victims of the bloody massacre were teenagers.

According to authorities, the offender, who was caught, was operating alone, and the motives were unclear.

Investigators are determining if the acts entailed terrorism and have stated that they will provide more details on the incident later on Thursday.

Following the attacks, the police directorate announced that officers across the country were instructed to carry firearms. Norwegian police personnel are typically unarmed, however they have access to firearms whenever necessary.