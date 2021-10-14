Bride wears 60 kg gold gifted by husband on wedding; Guests left stunned

Hubei: The gold obsession is practically widespread, not just in India, and wearing gold during the wedding is considered fortunate in numerous cultures. A Chinese newlywed is making news right now after she donned 60 kilos of gold jewellery on her wedding day. The wedding was held on September 30 in Hubei province and the bride shocked everyone by wearing such hefty jewellery that her husband had given her.

The bride is seen wearing a white wedding gown with gold jewellery and holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands in an image that has gone viral. However, due to the great weight of the jewellery, she struggled to walk and had to enlist the groom’s assistance.

Also Read: Actress Rani Mukerji looks ravishing in her yellow saree at Durga Puja

According to reports, the bride’s husband, who comes from a wealthy family, gave her the gold jewellery as a dowry. She was presented with 60 gold necklaces, each weighing around one kilogramme, as well as two massive gold bangles.