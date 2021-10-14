Expo 2020 Dubai: Free entry announced

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has provided free entry tickets to bus-taxi drivers and construction workers to watch Expo 2020 Dubai. Hotel, restaurant and cafeteria workers can also see the expo for free this month.

Eligible people can obtain the free tickets by presenting the required documents directly at the Expo office. RTA bus and taxi drivers will be given free admission for one day if they show their identity card and residence visa.

Earlier, the organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai had announced free tickets for nannies and housekeepers. The Expo media office said nannies and housekeepers can enter the Expo as many times as they like by producing a copy of their residence visa. The organizers had announced free entry for senior citizens, children aged under 18, students and people of determination.