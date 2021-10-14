Five killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

Kongsberg: Five people including four women were killed and three were injured in a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg city in Norway. Police has arrested the accused Espen Andersen Brathen. The police revealed that the attacker is a Danish citizen and he had earlier converted to Islam.

‘We’re talking about a convert to Islam. There were fears linked to radicalization previously. We are investigating among other things to determine whether this was a terrorist attack’, said Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud. The accused had confessed his crime and will be presented before a judge on Friday.

This was the most deadliest attack in the country in the last 10 years. Earlier in 2011, a right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in an attack.