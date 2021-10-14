Lakhimpur Kheri Special Investigation team visits incident sites

Lucknow: Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the Lakhimpur Kheri investigation visited the incident site on Thursday, along with security forces. The team took Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and three others arrested in the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village.

The three accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquarters Lakhimpur city, with tight security. A Congress delegation on Wednesday had submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court or the High Court.

Meanwhile, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday denied bail to Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the murder of four farmers and a journalist who were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs, including a Thar jeep owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra. The Special Investigation Team of UP Police has also arrested two more persons, Ankit Das(38) and Lateef alias Kala (37) in connection with the incident, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.