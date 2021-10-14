Railways plan to convert local trains on Mumbai suburban network to AC trains

All local trains on Mumbai’s suburban train network will be converted to air-conditioned (AC) trains. After meeting Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Central and Western Railway authorities on Tuesday, the Railway Board, the top body of all zonal railroads, agreed to convert suburban train coaches to air-conditioned coaches.

Fares are anticipated to be decreased as well and will be based on the metro fare structure. The Western Railway has conducted a poll among Mumbai Suburban network local train commuters to determine their desire for a change in local train services.

The individuals who took part in the survey, according to Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway, chose to enhance AC local rail services.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is intending to acquire all completely AC local trains for the Mumbai suburban railway network under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP), said Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), MRVC.

As per reports, the MRVC will purchase 283 new AC local trains in the next few days. At the moment, Mumbai’s suburban network is served by nine air-conditioned trains. However, the fare is much greater than that of first-class coaches. On December 25, 2017, the Western Railway launched the first suburban AC local train. The train service is available, between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

To enhance frequency, the railway authorities had planned semi-AC trains with first, second, and AC coaches. The Railway Board, on the other hand, is currently preparing to convert the whole fleet of trains to air conditioning.

According to a railway official, all new local trains coming to Mumbai for the suburban train network would be air-conditioned. The tariffs for suburban AC local trains would be determined by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s structure (DMRC).