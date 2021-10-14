Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled at record high on the Indian share market. The gains in the IT, technology shares had helped the indices for its upward rally.

BSE Sensex settled at 61,305.65, higher by 568.90 points or 0.94%. NSE Nifty surged 176.50 points or 0.97% to end at 8,338.55. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,703 shares gained and 1,665 declined.

Also Read: Wipro crosses Rs 4 trillion market capitalization

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank. Wipro shares surged 5% to a 52-week high of Rs 708.50. The top losers in the market were TCS, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance.