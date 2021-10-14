Wipro crosses Rs 4 trillion market capitalization

Mumbai: Indian IT company, Wipro crossed Rs 4 trillion in market capitalization for the first time. Thus it became the third Indian IT company and the 13th listed Indian company to cross the milestone mark.

The company crossed this mark as it’s share value surged. Shares of Wipro hit a record high of Rs 739.90 on Thursday.

Only 12 Indian listed firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd had so far crossed the Rs 4 trillion market cap mark.

Reliance Industries is India’s most valued company with a market capitalization of Rs 14.05 trillion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HDFC Bank with market capitalization of Rs 11.58 trillion and Rs 8.33 trillion.