32 killed in blast at Shiite mosque in Kandahar

Kabul: At least 32 people have been killed and 45 others injured in a blast at a Shia Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The explosion took place in the Bibi Fatima Mosque during the Friday prayer time.

The cause of the blast is not yet known. No terrorist group has taken responsibility of the blast. A Taliban spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said that the government is collecting details of the incident.

Earlier six days back around 60 people were killed and 100 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack at a Shiite Mosque in Kundooz. The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) took the responsibility of the attack. A suicide attack carried out by ISIS-K had killed dozens of civilians and 13 US soldiers outside the Kabul airport in August.