46 killed in a fire in Southern Taiwan.

The government announced on Thursday that a fire in a residential building in the Kaohsiung, a city in southern Taiwan, killed 46 people and injured another 41.

The fire started in the early hours of the morning in a building which was 40 years old in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng area and could be controlled before daybreak.

The fire department of Kaohsiung said in a statement that they were able to confirm 46 dead after completing the search in the old building.

The structure, which had previously housed restaurants, karaoke lounges and a theatre, was partially abandoned, Mayor Chen Chi-mai stated.

The government is probing further into the incident including a search to rule out arson.