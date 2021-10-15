As Pakistan’s inflation rises, a cup of tea costs Rs 40

People who are impoverished in Pakistan complain that the sudden increase in tea prices has ruined their tastes. There is a tea stand at Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s army headquarters, which costs Rs 40 per cup. Imran Khan, who coined the phrase ‘Naya Pakistan’, is attempting to deceive the public by claiming that he is standing up for Islam and India.

Tea is not the only product in Pakistan that has attained the seventh heaven. Sugar, gas, and vegetables also rank extremely high. Rawalpindi’s tea merchants report that milk prices have increased to Rs 120 per litre from Rs 105. At the same time, the retail price of tea leaves has increased from Rs 800 to Rs 900.

Likewise, the price of the gas cylinder has risen from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,000. Vendors commented that their profits were negatively affected by price increases for all of these goods. Such circumstances force them to raise the price of tea.