Italian judge suspends trial of Regeni murder case.

On Thursday, an Italian judge halted the trial of four Egyptian security officials, over the disappearance and murder of an Italian student killed in Egypt, citing concerns that the men might be unaware that they had been charged.

The case will be sent back to a preliminary court which will have to decide whether to identify and locate the four senior security officials and hand them their arrest warrants.

Earlier on Thursday, a prosecutor stated that Italy had made several efforts to locate the suspects in the murder of Giulio Regeni, and that Egypt had refused to provide their whereabouts and had persistently hampered the inquiry.

After more than seven hours of debate, judge Antonella Capri ruled in favour of court-appointed defence counsel who argued that the proceedings would be null and void if there was no evidence that the four Egyptians were aware of the case.