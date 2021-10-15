Maoist leader carrying a bounty of 97 lakh dies

Ranchi: Senior Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal, alias Ramakrishna died of illness in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Popularly known as RK, he was carrying a bounty of Rs 97 lakh on his head. He had led the delegation of Maoists in peace talks with the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2004.

He was a member of Central committee of the Communist Party of India-Maoist and in charge of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the outfit. CPI- Maoist has yet not officially announced his death.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Case: Why Ram Gopal Varma tweeted ‘Jai NCB’ amidst the celeb chorus

He was injured in an encounter with Odisha police in October 2016. Thirty Maoists were killed in that encounter that took place in Malkangiri. His son was killed in a police encounter.