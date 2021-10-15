DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser criticised over ‘Tamil stereotypes’

Oct 15, 2021, 05:05 pm IST

Stereotypical and caricaturish Bollywood characters are notorious for being used as punching bags for comic relief. The Tamilians of South India have also been victims of trope-treatment, which has reduced their identity to English-speaking, veg-eating and Rajinikant-loving Brahmins.

The teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ has recently been out and it sparked the same discussion online due to the ‘gross stereotyping.’ The Netflix film starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani is ostensibly about a long-distance relationship in which the couple finds love in an arranged marriage, but it’s all tainted when the characters portray often repeated cliched situations that we saw a thousand times, including the Thalaiva connection.

Tamilians, understandably, are fed up with Bollywood’s attempts to cage them into the same stale categories and have gone to social media to point out the various flaws in the trailer. Take a look:

Now, one can only hope that the film does better when the trailer is released, paving the way for the release of the picture. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Sundareshwar will be Abhimanyu Dassani’s digital debut, as well as the directorial debut of Vivek Soni. The film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment and is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 5.

