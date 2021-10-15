PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation on Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their greetings to the country on the occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijay Dashami, on Friday, amid muted celebrations owing to the national restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is observed on the tenth day after the nine-day Navratri festival in the month of Ashvina.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: ‘Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami.’ He also said that on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami today, he will dedicate seven new defence companies to the country.

????????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??????????? Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his best wishes to all Indians, saying that the festival motivates us to pursue integrity, kindness and virtue. ‘Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen,’ Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

????????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??????????? Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

Also Read: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami – Last day of Navratri: Significance and Prasad

Dussehra is a Hindu festival in which effigies of Ravana (the demon king in the ancient epic Ramayana) are burned in open fields to symbolise the triumph of good over evil. As per Ramayana, Lord Ram vanquished Ravan, the ruler of Lanka, on this day. Goddess Durga is also said to have killed Mahishasura, the demon ruler, on this day. The Goddess’s victory over evil is commemorated during Durga Puja festivities.