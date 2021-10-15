Russia curbs freedom to the doctor who treated Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin critic.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, a doctor who treated and supported the Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, was found guilty of violating COVID-19 safety guidelines by the Russian court. The court, imposed restrictions for Vasilyeva for a year.

Vasilyeva is the head of the Doctors Alliance trade union and was convicted of encouraging people to participate in a rally to demand the release of Navalny, earlier this year. Alexei Navalny, was a prominent domestic critic of the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

As a COVID-19-related restriction on large public gatherings was imposed by the government, Vasilyeva’s behaviour at the time was irresponsible and illegal, the authorities claimed. She responded to it by saying that her prosecution was motivated by politics.

The ruling imposed restrictions on her travel freedom, limiting her from travelling outside Moscow. She is required to stay in her home at nights and is banned from attending mass events. In addition, the court compelled her to check in with a state supervisor, twice a month.

The verdict did not forbid her from accessing her mobile phone or the internet, a restriction which she had to face while being prosecuted.