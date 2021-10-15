‘Secret meeting with Pakistan’s ISI’: Sets plans for attacks against Kashmiri Pandits

A meeting between the Pakistani intelligence agency and leaders of several terror groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad took place recently. Exclusive details about the meeting have been accessed by India Today. The Indian intelligence agencies were made aware of the secret meeting between ISI officers and terrorist organizations. India Today possesses a copy of the alert that the agencies issued.

A plan was prepared for large-scale attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by the ISI during the meeting, according to the alert. As per these reports, the meeting decided to kill targets as often as possible on Kashmiri territory. According to the decision, all Kashmiris working with the police, security forces, and intelligence services should die. During the meeting between ISI officers and leaders of terror groups, non-Kashmiri people and people associated with the BJP and RSS also were targeted.

According to the alert, the ISI had compiled a ‘hit list’ of 200 people who would be murdered to stir up tensions in the valley. There are claims the list included the names of many Kashmiri Pandits who are actively advocating for the return of Kashmiri Pandits. The list is said to include information from media close to the Indian government, and sources and informers of Indian security forces and intelligence agencies.

For the latest attacks and target killings, the ISI and terror outfits agreed to use terrorists who are not under the protection of Indian security forces. Kashmiris without criminal records who are known to be militancy sympathizers would be used in the Indian alert to portray it as an innocuous and spontaneous activity, the alert said. According to the alert, pistols and grenades are being smuggled through LC from Uri and Tangdhar to support these activities. A new terrorist group was allegedly created in the meeting, which would be responsible for killings and attacks aimed at misguiding Indian law enforcement agencies.

Source: India Today