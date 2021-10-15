Shooting for Hrithik-Saif starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake begins in UAE

‘Vikram Vedha’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has finally begun shooting. The filming is currently taking place in the UAE. It is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name. Both actors are reuniting after 19 years. Previously, they appeared together in 2002’s ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’. Esha Deol also starred in the film. As of now, only Hrithik has started shooting for the film. It is reported that Saif will play the role of a cop and Hrithik will portray a gangster.

The 2017 Tamil thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios, Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks will produce the Hindi remake. It had Madhavan as a cop named Vikram and Vijay as a gangster named Vedha. Original directors Pushkar and Gayathri will take over the reins for the Hindi remake. It was a huge success in Tamil.

Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, his first project with Deepika Padukone.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ with Rani Mukerji and ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon after ‘Bhoot Police’. He has completed the shooting of the film. He will play the role of Lankesh in Om Raut’s mythological film.