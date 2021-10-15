Sidhu withdraws resignation as PCC Chief, back to duties: Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and will resume his duties as PCC Chief. Rawat’s remarks came after a meeting between Sidhu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday at the latter’s residence.

‘He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,’ Rawat told media.

The meeting of the two leaders came at a time when Sidhu’s rebellious attitude towards the recently appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is quite visible. Sidhu who is in Delhi, had also met Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party. According to party sources, the high command was not happy with the resignation of Sidhu and no such meeting with central leadership happened after his resignation.