State government allows sale bursting of green crackers

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to allow the sale and bursting of green crackers in the state. But this decision will not be applicable to the National Capital Region (NCR) in the state.

People can burst green crackers from 8-10 pm on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals, while on Chhath it will only be allowed between 6-8 am. On Christmas and New Year, the timing will be between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

Also Read: Railway announces diversion of trains due to derailment of goods train

Earlier, the state government had imposed a ban on sale and use of firecrackers across the state from Oct 1 to Jan31. The Rajasthan government banned the bursting of crackers on the ground of the ill effects it has on the respiratory systems of those who have or suffering from the coronavirus infection.