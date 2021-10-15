‘Taliban name-changing spree’: Mujahideen bazar replaces Bush bazar in Kabul

The Islamic Emirate rulers renamed the Bush Bazaar, a market in Kabul’s Quwayi Markaz neighborhood, to ‘Mujahideen Bazaar’. Shopkeepers have been calling their establishment the Mujahideen Bazar in order to attract potential consumers, including Mujahideen or the Taliban.

Bush Market sold military uniforms, shoes, gadgets, jumpers, protein, and beverages to US soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and was named after George W. Bush, the then-President of the United States. Nonetheless, some stores have reported that they have now begun selling commercial products after the foreign military leaves Afghanistan.

In the past, the Taliban renamed Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul International Airport, Burhanuddin Rabbani University Kabul Educational University, and Masoud Square in Kabul Public Health Square. Approximately 500 shops and stalls currently operate in the Kabul market, which was founded 14 years ago.