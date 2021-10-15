Woman raped by lover, forced to convert religion; accused arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly raped by her lover, and blackmailed and forced to convert religion, with a recorded a video of the act. According to the complaint registered by the woman, she was raped multiple times by the accused, who carried out a relationship with her and recorded the acts on video.

The complainant further alleged that she was blackmailed with these videos by the accused, identified as Waseem alias Akash, with which he pressurised her to convert to his religion. He also threatened to post the video online. The victim also informed police that she did not know about the man’s religion, as he introduced himself as Akash, while his real name was Waseem.

Police officials said that a case has been registered on the woman’s complaint at New Mandi police station for the incident that took place on Thursday, and the accused has been arrested.