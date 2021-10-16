Actress Farrukh Jaffar, who featured in ‘Swades’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, passes away

Indian actor Farrukh Jaffer died at the age of 88 in Lucknow, according to reports. In a career spanning decades, she has appeared in several films. Her most recent role was in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

Jaffer died on Friday, October 15, after suffering a stroke, her grandson said. Jaffar’s grandson, Shaz Ahmed, told PTI, ‘My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan.’

Her grandson reports that Jaffar debuted in Bollywood in 1981 with the film ‘Umrao Jaan’, where she played the role of Rekha’s mother. Her most notable recent work, however, is her role in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She played Fatima Beghum.

Bollywood screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi expressed her grief over Farrukh Jaffar’s death on Instagram. While sharing a photo of the now deceased actor, Chaturvedi wrote, ‘begum gayiin. Farrukh jina aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyegaRIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo (sic).’

Apart from ‘Peepli Live’ and ‘Swades’, Farrukh Jaffar has also appeared in ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘Sultan’.