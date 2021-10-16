Ram Charan announces next movie with ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Ram Charan will team up with the ‘Jersey’ fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Tinnanuri movie which will be financed by UV Creations. ‘A combination I’m definitely looking forward to! (sic),’ the actor tweeted when announcing the project for Vijayadashami on Friday.

Gowtam too is quite excited about working with Charan. He even shared a personal letter Charan had written to him, describing Jersey as ‘one of the finest films’ he had seen. ‘I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir,’ wrote Gowtam on his Twitter page.

I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/7buA1Y9pB7 — gowtam tinnanuri (@gowtam19) October 15, 2021

Currently, Gowtam is working on the Hindi remake of ‘Jersey’. Shahid Kapoor plays the role that was originally played by Nani in the film.

Meanwhile, Charan is shooting for Shankar’s upcoming film. The film, tentatively titled ‘RC15’, is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. Ram Charan will star opposite Kiara Advani as Shankar has cast her. Dil Raju’s 50th film also marks a milestone in his career. The film’s music score will be handled by S Thaman.

Charan has also finished filming ‘RRR’. Additionally, he filmed the action drama ‘Acharya’ starring his father Chiranjeevi. Aside from playing a key role, Charan also bankrolls the film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. ‘Acharya’ will be released in cinemas on February 4.