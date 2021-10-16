Raped by teacher, Class 7 girl calls helpline she found in school book

Jaipur: A school teacher in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district was arrested late on Thursday evening on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month. She was also threatened by the 31-year-old teacher not to tell anyone. She didn’t tell anyone for nine days.

On Thursday morning, she saw the number for the child helpline in her school textbook and decided to contact them. Fortunately, her teacher was on leave. ‘She narrated the entire incident to them. Soon after, members of the Child Welfare Committee reached out to the girl and approached the district superintendent of police, who directed immediate action,’ said Bhajana Ram, station house officer (SHO) at Singhana police station.

The girl claimed that, after other students left for the day on October 5, her teacher told her to stay back after school and sexually assaulted her. Furthermore, she stated in the police report that the teacher had been sending her obscene messages and photos for a long time but that they had been deleted after the rape.

Read also: 2 arrested for cheating elderly couple for over Rs 5 crore

Bhajana Ram said a team of police officers was quickly dispatched to Alwar district, 200 km away, to arrest the teacher on Thursday evening.

The officer said the suspect, who comes from a family of educators, was married to a teacher in another district. His father was a retired teacher, and his sister and her husband both work in government colleges.