2 arrested for cheating elderly couple for over Rs 5 crore

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) after they allegedly duped an elderly couple of nearly Rs 5.24 crore after tricking them into investing their life savings into a website development company, promising double the returns.

Police identified the men as Ankit Thakur (29), and Vinod Arya (28). According to the police, the men got acquainted with the elderly couple while working for a mutual fund company in which the couple invested their money.

The complainants, a woman and her blind husband who was a senior statistical officer in the Ministry of Labour, sold their Dwarka apartments in order to live with their children in the United States. The duo had duped of their money. Because of their age, the names of the complainants have been withheld by the police.

The alleged accused sought investment for their recently launched website company from the elderly couple. They were promised they would get double the returns for the money invested in three years, said Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) RK Singh. ‘The couple handed over around Rs 5.24 crore, which they had got from the sale of their flats in Dwarka. The two men gave them post-dated cheques as security but they got bounced when presented,’ said Singh.