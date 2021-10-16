State govt allows green crackers on Diwali, Chhath, Christmas with curbs

Jaipur: Prior to the festive season, the Rajasthan government has granted permission for the sale and use of green crackers, except in certain areas within the National Capital Region (NCR). A state government order dated September 30 banned the sale and use of firecrackers from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 due to the toxic fumes they emit posing a danger to patients with COVID-19 and other diseases.

On Friday, however, the Home Department amended its advisory to allow the sale and use of green crackers in the state, except in areas that fall under the NCR.

Green crackers will be allowed during Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals (from 8pm to 10pm), during Chhath (from 6am to 8am), and on Christmas and New Year (from 11.55pm to 12.30am), it said. However, the ban will remain in effect in cities with poor air quality. It added that the air quality index can be viewed on the pollution control board’s website. The NEERI mobile application can be used to identify green crackers by scanning the QR code on the cracker box.