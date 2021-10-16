Australian Police seize record 450 kilograms of heroin

Canberra: Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized 450 kilograms of heroin worth $ 104 million . This is the largest shipment of heroin ever seized by the police in the country.

The drug was recovered from a sea freight container of ceramic tiles sent from Malaysia and addressed to a business firm in Melbourne. The authorities also arrested a Malaysian national in connection with the case. The accused was charged with importing and attempted possession of narcotics.

The AFP claimed that by recovering such large quantities of the drug , the police could save 225 lives. As per the statistics, there was one death in the Australian community for approximately every 2 kilograms of heroin consumed.

The Southern Command Commissioner of AFP, Krissy Barrett said that they will work jointly with the Royal Malaysia Police to identify and intercept the transnational organized crime syndicates.