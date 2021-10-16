‘Congressmen and traitors have no place in India’, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur has hit out on Congress. The BJP leader said that Congressmen and traitors have no place in India and only patriots will stay in the country. She said this targeting Congress MLA from Bhopal South P C Sharma for putting up posters that ‘BJP MP had gone missing’.

‘Animals also have feelings. When its offspring dies or falls sick, the animal cries. But they are worse than animals. Do not treat the sick as sick. At first, they tortured me and when I get sick, they put up my missing posters. Shame on such people that they become MLAs. Such people do not deserve to become an MLA, but became one. Such people call themselves Hindus, but they are insensitive. They attack us. They cry over those who kill you’, said Pragya Singh Thakur.

Also Read: ‘Full of lies and half-truths’: Asaduddin Owaisi attack RSS chief

The BJP leader also said that the country’s borders will be protected once the patriots understand their strength and then India will be integrated and will reach its glory.