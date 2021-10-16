Elections for new Congress party chief to be held in September next year

New Delhi: Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal, on Saturday announced that elections to elect a new party chief will be held next year, between August 21 and September 20. The decision for election of new AICC president was made after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

‘Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of Congress workers, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda’, Venugopal said. He added that the party is going for a massive training programme from top to bottom.

The membership campaign of the party will begin from November 1 and last until March 31 next year. The elections for the block committees will begin from April 1, 2022. Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim chief of the party, had taken the post months after Rahul Gandhi stepped down over the party’s debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders including Ambika Soni and Miera Kumar had revealed that the party leaders had unanimously asked Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post, for which he replied that he ‘will see’ to it.