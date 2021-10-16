Emirates Draw announces winning numbers

Dubai: Emirates Draw has announced the winning number of this week on its YouTube page. The winning number is 6926567.

Any participant who has got a number that matches six digits of the winning number series could win Dh1.5 million. The mega prize of Dh77, 777,777 has not won last week so as per organizers each time it is not won, the amount is multiplied up to a maximum of seven times, which is around Dh5 million.

People can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or from authorized Emirates Draw retailers. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.