Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic with Saif on 9th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary, today. On this occasion, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback shot and wish Saif a happy anniversary.

Sharing the picture of herself with Saif Ali Khan on a date, Kareena reminisced about the event and how it impacted her life. ‘Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world,’ read the caption.

See the post here: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary

As soon as the post was shared, fans, followers and her pals including Amrita Arora, Rakul Preet, Priyanka Chopra, among others flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has two children together, Taimur and Jeh.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ In the Advait Chandan-directed film, which is an authentic Hindi version of Tom Hank’s ‘Forrest Gump’, the actress will share screen alongside Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be released around Christmas, however, it was postponed by the creators.