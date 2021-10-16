Net banking services of this bank will be down on Saturday, Sunday

Mumbai: The online banking services of Citibank will be down for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday. The bank said that it will shut down the services for scheduled maintenance to make the services more efficient.

The net banking service will be unavailable from 9:30 p.m. on October 16 to 6:30 a.m. on October 17. The net and mobile banking services will be unavailable from 1 am to 2 am and the RTGS services will be unavailable from 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on October 17. The credit card services will be unavailable between 9:30 p.m. on October 16 and 1:30 a.m. on October 17.

The bank urged all customers to not use these services during the time mentioned. Customers can contact the nearest branch for any assistance.