Photos of Modi, Shah, other BJP leaders pasted on scarecrow, UP man arrested

Lucknow: A man was arrested from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing a morphed picture with mug-shots of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow, through WhatsApp.

Senior police officer Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said that it is a morphed photograph. Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it himself. Police acted on the case after receiving a complaint on Twitter.

Also read: Jharkhand Congress leader found murdered at home, wife critically injured

In the picture shared on the messenger app by the suspect, faces of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others leaders can be seen pasted on a scarecrow. A case was registered against Mr Gupta, and he was arrested in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station.