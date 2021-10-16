DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

Samantha to star in Shantaruban Gnanasekharan’s upcoming bilingual film

Oct 16, 2021, 09:08 pm IST

Actress Samantha Akkineni is slated to appear in debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan’s forthcoming multilingual flick. This would be her first film announcement since her split with actor Naga Chaitanya. Her most recent public appearance was in the Telugu KBC presented by Jr NTR.

Dream Warrior Pictures announced the news on their official Twitter handle on October 15. The film, which is yet to be named, will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu and helmed by Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. The film will be released in Telugu and Tamil.

Samantha Akkineni was making headlines after announcing her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. While announcing the separation, the couple requested their fans and the media to respect their privacy. Samantha and Chaitanya met during the shoot of the 2010 film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and got married in 2017. The couple had been dogged by rumours and speculations about their turbulent relationship even before they announced their split.

On the job front, Samantha recently completed filming for Gunasekhar’s legendary Telugu film ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Tamil film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.’

