‘Sena negotiated with Indira Gandhi during emergency’: BJP hits back at Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil slams back at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday, alleging that the Sena had ‘negotiated’ with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she announced Emergency. Patil has criticized Thackeray over the CM’s speech made at the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally, where he targeted the RSS saying they were never part of the freedom struggle.

‘Thackeray I want to know where was Shiv Sena when it negotiated with then prime minister Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency and sent several leaders, party workers and journalists behind bars. She tried to end the democracy’, the BJP leader told reporters in Kolhapur. ‘Thackeray also targeted the Union government but selectively forgot to mention that Maharashtra received lots of aid in the form of PPE kits, masks, vaccines and ventilators (after the coronavirus pandemic began). While Thackeray patted himself for announcing Rs 10,000 crore assistance for farmers hit by natural calamities, the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government had given aid of Rs 20,400 per hectare for crops on non-irrigated land, Rs 54,000 per hectare for crops on irrigated land and Rs 75,000 per hectare for multi-year crops,’ Patil added.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, added to Patil’s statements, noting that he was expecting some development-related announcements from chief minister Thackeray, but he kept on expressing his displeasure about the Union government.

Uddhav Thackeray had harshly criticised BJP on Friday, saying that BJP’s thirst for power is like addiction to drugs. He dared the saffron party to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and took a dig at former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who had said earlier that he still feels like chief minister of Maharashtra.