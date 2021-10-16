Water supply in Delhi and 19 UP districts likely to be affected till November 5

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department informed that water supply to Delhi and 19 districts in Uttar Pradesh will be affected till November 5. The superintending engineer of the department said that Ganga canal will be closed till November 5 for maintenance work and this will affect the water supply.

Water supply will be affected in New Delhi, Agra, Noida and 19 districts in UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 17 states till October 19

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields. The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.