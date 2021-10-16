World Food Day 2021: Here are five foods that help skin look glowing and blemish-free

World Food Day is observed to remind people of the importance of food to one’s health and to avoid eating anything harmful that may damage your skin.

Your skin is directly affected by what you consume. Foods that are oily or unhealthy are bad for the body as well as the skin. We have compiled a list of five foods that can help you achieve healthy, beautiful skin.

Oranges: Vitamin C content is abundant in oranges. It can be consumed or applied to the skin. It brightens your skin and helps your skin look younger and shinier.

Strawberries: Strawberries are well-known for their nutritional value. It contains alpha-hydroxyl acid, which aids in the removal of dead skin cells. Collagen production is also increased. Strawberries also aid in the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines.

Pumpkin: Pumpkin is high in nutrients that are good for your skin. It contains antioxidants, as well as vitamins A and C. In addition, the pumpkin promotes healthy skin. It is high in zinc, which aids in the formation of new skin. Pumpkin also aids in the control of oil production and the improvement of skin tone.

Beetroot: Beetroot is also known as the pink-hued fruit that works wonders on the skin. A glass of beetroot juice is extremely healthy for the skin and body. Beetroot cleanses the blood, removes toxins and gives the skin a healthy glow.

Tomato: Tomatoes are well-known for their excellent health properties. It contains vitamins A, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, B7 and C. Tomatoes offer great anti-ageing effects in addition to vitamins. You may also use tomato juice to improve the appearance of your skin!